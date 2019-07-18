Jane E. Vaughn (Wolfe) (Sinkhorn)



Jane E Vaughn (Wolfe) (Sinkhorn) 87, passed away July 7, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-laws home in Savannah Ga. after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Jane was a kind, gentle woman that never said a bad word about anyone. Her life was truly God, family and friends. Her kindness reached every person she met and she always put others first.



She was an avid golfer enjoying every round she played and the many friends she made throughout the years playing on the leagues at Good Park Golf Course.



She was a member of St. Thomas Women's Board for over 55 years, serving as president for numerous years.She could always be found on Wednesdays volunteering in the gift shop. Jane was a proud graduate of St. Vincent Catholic School where she was a majorette and a basketball player. She carried her love of the sport into adulthood where she coached CYO high school girls basketball teams from St. Martha Parish for many years. Her love of sports also crossed into all Cleveland teams as she enjoyed many Indians, Browns and Cavalier games with her grandson.



Her warm smile, kind heart and loving spirit will remain with all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents,



Virgil and Mary Wolfe; her brothers, John, Thomas and Richard; sister,



Maxine Siegferth, and her husband, Hillary "Bill" Vaughn.



She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Drew) Raybuck of Georgia; grandson, Joshua (Jessica) Sturm of North Carolina; stepson, Bruce (Cathy) Vaughn; stepdaughter, Vicki (Rodney) Wilcox of New Hampshire; sister, Marilyn Guenther.; grandchildren, Ashley and Allison Raybuck, Mary Vaughn-Thomas, Bonnie Croft, Bruce Vaughn Jr. and Brandon Wilcox.



She also is survived by four great-grandchildren.



She will be missed greatly by Murphy and Finnegan, Kathy's two boxers who never left her side and made her smile and laugh every day.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church ,476 Mull Ave.



Friends may call Friday July 19th from 4 to 8p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.



Private interment with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations in Jane's honor may be made to:



Sergeant JJ Sturm (Ret) Memorial Scholarship for Criminal Justice Majors, c/o Belmont Abbey College,



100 Belmont Mt Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012. Or on line alumni.belmontabbeycollege.edu Sturm Memorial Scholarship. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019