Jane E. Vaughn (Wolfe)
Jane E Vaughn (Wolfe) (Sinkhorn) 87, passed away July 7, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-laws home in Savannah Ga. after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church ,476 Mull Ave.
Friends may call Friday July 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.
Private interment with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jane's honor may be made to:
Sergeant JJ Sturm (Ret) Memorial Scholarship for Criminal Justice Majors, c/o Belmont Abbey College,100 Belmont Mt Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012. Or on line: alumni.belmontabbeycollege.edu Sturm Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019