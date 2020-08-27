1/1
Jane E. Williams
1930 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Jane E. Williams, age 90, passed away on August 24, 2020. Born on August 17, 1930 in Ashland, OH, to the late Arnold and Ruth (McCartney) Fielder, she was a life resident of Doylestown. Jane had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service and was an aide with the Chippewa Local Schools. Jane's passions were taking care of and spending time with her family and playing and teaching the piano and organ. She was a member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church where she played the organ for over 70 years. Jane had also held private piano lessons for hundreds of individuals at her home. An avid Ohio State Fan, she was also a member of the Chippewa Sports Boosters Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" in 2012; brother, David Fielder; sister, Alice Zimmerman, she is survived by daughters, Debbie (Rod) Thompson of Orrville, Susan Kovach of New Franklin, Karen (Brian) Neale of Jackson Twp., Judi (Tim) McNutt of Wadsworth; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Bill (Sue) Fielder of AL; sister, Sarah (Harold) Munson of VA; brother-in-law, Muril Zimmerman of Mentor; other family and many dear friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH, 44230, with Pastor David Tennant officiating. A private inurnment will be held by the family at a later date. Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Following Covid-19 guidelines, facial coverings and distancing will be required in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doylestown United Methodist Church Music Dept. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Doylestown United Methodist Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Doylestown United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
