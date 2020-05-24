) Jane Ellen Ahern (nee Botzum), 102, passed peacefully in her sleep at the Village of St. Edward on May 18, 2020. Born to Albert and Ella (Smallwood) Botzum in 1917, she lived a long, blessed life with her husband William Robert, who preceded her in death in 1978. Jane lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio with a short stint in California. Raising eight children, she left a legacy to be remembered. Patient, intelligent, well-read, generous and thoughtful, Jane was well-loved by friends and family. Preceding her in death were her husband of 38 years, William Robert (Bob) and her two sons, Rory and Brian. She will be sorely missed by her children, Lynn Egan (Don), Shannon Galloway (Dick), Bill Ahern and his fiance Monica, Maureen Winkelmann (George), Michael Ahern, Pat Reeder (Chuck), and her deceased sons' families. Jane was grandmother to 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a date to be announced this coming summer. "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23)