) Jane Ellen Umstead (nee Murl), 71, of Seville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 1 after a long battle with Melanoma. Jane was a 1967 graduate of Norton High School and attended the University of Akron. She spent a 39-year career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, starting as a secretary out of high school and finishing in Production Planning. Jane was a watercolor artist. Her favorite subjects were birds, other wildlife and her beloved cats. Jane loved ballroom dancing, home design and decor, gardening, the ocean, world travel and feeding her backyard birds and fish. She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Irene Murl. She leaves behind her sisters, Barbara D'Amore (Mike), Jill Cantor (Richard); nieces, Erika Bugakova (Alexey), Jamie Pantea; great nephew, Nikola Bugakov, and great niece, Alisa Bugakova and her companion of many years, Gary Detter. Calling hours will be held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 E. Robinson Ave., Barberton at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. The family asks that you wear a mask and respectfully observe social distancing. Flowers will be accepted at the church or donations can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Barberton, or Medina SPCA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
