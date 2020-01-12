Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Grace Church
754 Ghent Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Grace Church
754 Ghent Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Zadiraka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane G. Zadiraka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane G. Zadiraka Obituary
Jane G. (Crispell) Zadiraka, age 92, of Bath, passed on December 31, 2019. Born in Berwick, PA to the late Thomas and Eva Crispell, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Zadiraka. She enjoyed singing in the church choir as a soloist, teaching Sunday school, traveling with Operation Mobilization on mission trips and donating to numerous charities. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Allie) Zadiraka, James Zadiraka, Stephen Zadiraka and Ruth (Jeff) Hudson and granddaughter, Rachael Hudson. Family and friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 24th at 5 p.m. at Grace Church (754 Ghent Road, Akron, OH) with a service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven of Rest of Akron. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and compassion shown to Jane by the staff of Ohio Living Home Health Care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now