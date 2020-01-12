|
|
Jane G. (Crispell) Zadiraka, age 92, of Bath, passed on December 31, 2019. Born in Berwick, PA to the late Thomas and Eva Crispell, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Zadiraka. She enjoyed singing in the church choir as a soloist, teaching Sunday school, traveling with Operation Mobilization on mission trips and donating to numerous charities. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Allie) Zadiraka, James Zadiraka, Stephen Zadiraka and Ruth (Jeff) Hudson and granddaughter, Rachael Hudson. Family and friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 24th at 5 p.m. at Grace Church (754 Ghent Road, Akron, OH) with a service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven of Rest of Akron. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and compassion shown to Jane by the staff of Ohio Living Home Health Care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020