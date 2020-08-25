) Jane Gracan, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls. Jane was born June 24, 1916, to Frank and Mary (Olczewski) Mileski. She attended St. Hedwig grade school, North High School and worked for B.F. Goodrich for over 40 years. During her employment, with her meticulous attention to detail, she was given the unique opportunity to sew the gloves worn by several of the original Mercury astronauts during their space flights. She was a member of Saint Hedwig Catholic Church for 93 years and was recently the eldest member of St. Paul Catholic Church. While Jane did not have children of her own, she was the true matriarch of the Mileski family. As family members moved across the country, family connections remained strong through Jane. One learned of graduations, births, marriages and careers of far flung relatives through Jane. We will all remember the celebration of her 100th birthday as it brought together many family members after many years and even for the first time. The concept of Facebook and Ancestry.com
was never needed for the Mileski family as long as Jane was around. There were many changes in our lives, but at 104, Jane was the true constant. Jane enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. Many women of eastern European descent were envious of the lightness of her chrusciki. Even into her late nineties, her home resembled a commercial kitchen every yule season as Jane churned out delicious pierogis, fruit cakes and sweet breads as gifts for myriad loved ones. Truly an era has ended with her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; brothers, Chester (who died in infancy), Stanley, Walter, Marion, and Chester; sisters, Hedwig Popp and Phyllis (Lowry) Sellars. She is survived by her brother, Arthur (Rosemary) Mileski as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, OH, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m, where the family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Social distancing and mask protocol will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Paul Catholic Church, 433 Mission Drive, Akron, Oh, 44301. (Kucko-Anthony- Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)