1/1
Jane Gracan
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Jane Gracan, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls. Jane was born June 24, 1916, to Frank and Mary (Olczewski) Mileski. She attended St. Hedwig grade school, North High School and worked for B.F. Goodrich for over 40 years. During her employment, with her meticulous attention to detail, she was given the unique opportunity to sew the gloves worn by several of the original Mercury astronauts during their space flights. She was a member of Saint Hedwig Catholic Church for 93 years and was recently the eldest member of St. Paul Catholic Church. While Jane did not have children of her own, she was the true matriarch of the Mileski family. As family members moved across the country, family connections remained strong through Jane. One learned of graduations, births, marriages and careers of far flung relatives through Jane. We will all remember the celebration of her 100th birthday as it brought together many family members after many years and even for the first time. The concept of Facebook and Ancestry.com was never needed for the Mileski family as long as Jane was around. There were many changes in our lives, but at 104, Jane was the true constant. Jane enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. Many women of eastern European descent were envious of the lightness of her chrusciki. Even into her late nineties, her home resembled a commercial kitchen every yule season as Jane churned out delicious pierogis, fruit cakes and sweet breads as gifts for myriad loved ones. Truly an era has ended with her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; brothers, Chester (who died in infancy), Stanley, Walter, Marion, and Chester; sisters, Hedwig Popp and Phyllis (Lowry) Sellars. She is survived by her brother, Arthur (Rosemary) Mileski as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, OH, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m, where the family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Social distancing and mask protocol will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Paul Catholic Church, 433 Mission Drive, Akron, Oh, 44301. (Kucko-Anthony- Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved