) Jane George (nee: Myers), age 60, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1959 to the late Lowell B. and Carole Joyce Myers. Jane attended Ohio Northern University where she acquired a degree in education. She taught at the Highland Local School District where she always stated she had a soft spot for her "ornery" students. She had a love for reading and could always be found with her nose in a paperback. She was a woman of faith with a strong belief in God. She loved all animals, but was particularly fond of strays and could never say "no" to giving a stray pet a home. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones. Jane is survived by her daughters, Mindy (Mike) Filbin, Amy (Alex) Reinmann, and Katelyn (Jim) McGill; grandchildren, Taylor and Blakely Filbin, Charles, Elsie, and Gabriella Reinmann, and Lochlan McGill; siblings, Deborah (Randy) Reed, Brad Myers, Doug (Kelly) Myers, and Heidi (Gary) Wheat; extended family and friends. A Private Memorial Service has been held for the family. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jane's name to: Save Ohio Strays PO BOX 16 Wadsworth, Ohio 44282 or www.saveohiostrays.org. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.