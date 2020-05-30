Jane Lizabeth George
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Jane George (nee: Myers), age 60, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1959 to the late Lowell B. and Carole Joyce Myers. Jane attended Ohio Northern University where she acquired a degree in education. She taught at the Highland Local School District where she always stated she had a soft spot for her "ornery" students. She had a love for reading and could always be found with her nose in a paperback. She was a woman of faith with a strong belief in God. She loved all animals, but was particularly fond of strays and could never say "no" to giving a stray pet a home. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones. Jane is survived by her daughters, Mindy (Mike) Filbin, Amy (Alex) Reinmann, and Katelyn (Jim) McGill; grandchildren, Taylor and Blakely Filbin, Charles, Elsie, and Gabriella Reinmann, and Lochlan McGill; siblings, Deborah (Randy) Reed, Brad Myers, Doug (Kelly) Myers, and Heidi (Gary) Wheat; extended family and friends. A Private Memorial Service has been held for the family. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jane's name to: Save Ohio Strays PO BOX 16 Wadsworth, Ohio 44282 or www.saveohiostrays.org. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved