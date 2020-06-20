) Jane Marie (Cuckler) Beitzel, 71, of Akron, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Manor Care of Barberton. Jane was born February 11, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to Harold James and Mary Louise Tibbs Cuckler. She married Walter Beitzel on July 25, 2002. Jane worked for Summit County Child Support, where she retired. Jane enjoyed going for rides with her husband on their motorcycle, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Jane will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Dawn (Nathan) Keller of Monclova, OH, David (Martha) Duncan of Newton Falls, OH, Jennifer Halter of San Diego, CA, Christopher Beitzel of Simi Valley, CA; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Janice) Cuckler of Green, John (Wendie) Cuckler of Bowling Green; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Beitzel. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Morrow. Private services will be held due to COVID-19. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.