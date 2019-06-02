Jane O.



Remington



Jane O. Remington, 95, Akron, Ohio left this world behind peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, May 26, 2019 due to health complications of aging. She was born to parents, John and Gertrude, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and moved to Akron, Ohio with her family as a child, spending the rest of her life there.



She graduated from Central High School, and completed some business school courses following that. One night while attending a dance, she met the love of her life, Richard. He proposed soon after on April Fool's Day, and she said, "Yes,"the beginning of a 67-year marriage, filled with laughter and love.



She worked as a Bell Telephone switchboard operator, homemaker, wife and mother. Later, she also worked at Emerge Ministries, using her passion for helping people, and at InfoCision, using her love of talking on the phone.



Volunteering in her community, she served as a soloist, Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher for children, junior high youth group leader, Bible Study leader, board member for Akron Pregnancy Services, and felt it a privilege to pray often for many. She was a member at The Chapel, University Park since the early 1970's.



As a creative person, she expressed her interests and skills at using color and design through sewing, knitting, making hats, flower arrangements, decorating her home, serving meals for family and friends. She also sang at weddings and in choirs, sharing her beautiful voice, and brought her talent to playing the piano. She loved traveling with the family, especially ocean vacations, as she was a fan of the water - pool or ocean, sunbathing, swimming, and sailing in her younger days.



Preceded in death by husband, Richard; her sister, Dorothy Hayes; daughter, Suzanne, and her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Glen) Peterson and son, Richard B. Remington, Jr. Her children express gratitude for her life as a loving mom, and her impact in this world, encouraging others to follow Christ, and continue to learn and grow.



Following her wishes, no funeral will be planned. Her cremated remains will be placed at Western Reserve National Cemetery, next to her husband's. The family would like to express special thanks to her friends at Copley Place, the wonderful staff at Grand Living in Copley, Ohio, to Crossroads Hospice and Hummel Funeral Home of Copley for the kind guidance and caring support.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: World Relief, 13121 Brookhurst Street, Suite #H, Garden Grove, CA. 92843, (714) 210-4730, worldreliefsocal.org/what-we-stand-0 or Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308, (330) 535-1563, www.havenofrest.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019