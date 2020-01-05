Home

Jane P. Twiggs

Jane P. Twiggs Obituary
) Jane (Sneyd) Twiggs passed away January 1st, 2020 and on to heaven where she was reunited with her son, Herbert. Jane was born and raised in Hudson. She taught Sunday School at Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson. She retired in 1994 from Hudson P.D. with 26 years as a school guard. Preceded in death by son, Herbert. Survivors are son, Alan (Mary) Twiggs of Green; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one special four-footed great granddaughter "Liberty". Memorial service at The Chapel at Markillie at family's convenience. In lieu of flowers - donations to OR: The Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary (Amish) 5623 New Milford Rd., Ravenna, OH 44266 Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
