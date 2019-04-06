Jane Roscover



Jane Roscover, a long time resident of the area, died Wednesday the 13th of March at Devon Oaks Healthcare Facility, 2019.



Born in 1924 in Akron, Ohio, Jane was a Kappa Kappa Kappa Sorority member with a BS in Business. Jane loved animals and raising her family. She was a devoted mother to her children. She allowed a menagerie of small animals in the home and donated to many animal causes and animal welfare charities. She was a big fan of family outings that were taken every summer in a truck camper around the United States and Canada. Some of her favorite places were: house boating in Kentucky, touring the Grand Canyon, visiting Washington D.C. during the cherry blossom festival, walking in Glacier National Park, visiting Williamsburg, Virginia and Expo '67 in Canada.



Jane is survived by her children and spouses: Diane and David Schick, Gerald Brust and Karen Brust, Janet Stoops and Tom Stoops, Cheri Rae Hill and Dean Hill and Karen Brust (wife of deceased son Robert Brust); Grand Children: Ashley Schick, Sean Stoops, Whitney Stoops, Carrie Brust, Robbie Brust and Allyson Rane; Great Grand Children: Maison Stoops, Emma Paquin and Maeve Paquin.



She will be really missed by ALL. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary