1/
Janell Hanlin
1928 - 2020
BARBERTON -- Janell Hanlin, 91, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born 09/19/1928 in Tanner, West Virginia to the late Fleet and Pearl Fling. She attended Glenville State University and briefly taught school. Janell was President of the 60 Plus Club for several years and was a member of the Barberton Women's Club. She enjoyed outings with her friends and delighted in family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale and is survived by her sons, Michael and Steven (Terri); and daughter, Diane Keuck; as well as seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, five great, great grandchildren and her brother, Joe (Colleen) Fling. A graveside service for immediate family will be held July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
