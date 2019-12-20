|
|
October 29, 1931 December 15, 2019 Janet (Jan) Ann Collins Beatty passed away peacefully on the evening of December 15, 2019. She was 88 years of age. She was born October 29, 1931 in Pottstown, PA. On April 24, 1954, she married her beloved husband, Thomas E. Beatty, who preceded her in death in 1997, after sharing 43 years of marriage together. She graduated from Reading High School. Mrs. Beatty had a career as an executive secretary until she and Tom were married. After that time, she enjoyed her years as a homemaker and wife and mother. She is survived by her sons, Scott T. Beatty (Sue Ellen) of Scottsdale, AZ and William R. Beatty (Dianne) of Aiken, SC; and her daughters, Susan B. Aikens (Chip) of Bellefonte, PA and Robin L. Galieti (Tony) of Hudson, OH; as well as her grandchildren, Michael, Megan (Sean), Ali (Alex), Robie (Danielle), Cristie (Josh), Riley, Kathryn, and Peri; and her great grandchildren, Penn, Delaney, and Auden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Beatty; her parents, Miriam M. Rhoads (Norman) and Mark L. Collins (Kathryn); and her granddaughter, Kristen L Beatty. She was active over the years volunteering at the schools her children attended and at their activities, and also volunteering at church. Jan was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed teaching others who wanted to learn the game she loved. She also enjoyed many years of bowling, golfing, sewing, knitting, gardening, searching for antiques, and decorating her home. Her greatest joys were the time she spent with her husband and family. A private graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ohio Living Rockynol Life Care Fund 1150 W. Market St., Akron OH 44313. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019