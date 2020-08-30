1/1
Janet Arlene Carmany
Janet Arlene Carmany, 85, of New Franklin died August 24 in Anderson, South Carolina. Mrs. Carmany suffered a stroke in December and had been residing with her son and daughter-inlaw since February. A resident of the Portage Lakes and New Franklin her entire life she will be returned for a funeral at Swigart-Easterling Canal Fulton and interment at Manchester Cemetery Monday the 31st with her Husband of 58 years Bruce Carmany who preceded her in death August 21, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother Howard and Thelma Cormany and 1 sister, Joann Cormany. She is survived by 2 sisters, Joyce Rake and Jackie Suchy; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Le Carmany of South Carolina; 3 Grandsons, Michael II, James, and Daniel; also 5 Great Grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a home maker and an office worker with the Summit County Board of Elections. Active with the Coventry High School Alumni Association she also loved to play bridge and Square dance with the Lads and Lassies club. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, August 31, 2020, 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Friends may call ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
AUG
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
