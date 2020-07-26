TOGETHER AGAIN BARBERTON -- Janet Buchanan Reed passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Health Care Center on July 23, 2020. Janet Kerr Brownlee Buchanan was born on May 8, 1923 in Armadale, Scotland to the late Susan Brownlee and Daniel Buchanan. The family moved to America when she was 3 1/2 months old where Janet grew up as her father's "bonnie lassie" listening to him sing to her, "I love a Lassie". The family lived in Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania before settling in Akron. She met her future husband, Orville, while working at Babcock and Wilcox Company. They were married on October 25, 1944 at St. Augustine Church where they remained parishioners their entire lives. Together, they raised seven children who bear witness to the hard work, love and commitment made by them. As a convert to Catholicism, she lived a life that revolved around her faith and her family. Janet thought it was important for the family to say the rosary together on Sunday evenings, to watch Bishop Sheen on television and insisted her sons were altar boys. She and her husband were deeply committed to the Holy Hour Program at St. Augustine Church that began in 1962. In addition to raising her children, she found the strength to care for her mother and mother-in-law, volunteer at countless school and church functions, serve as an officer in St. Monica Altar Society, watch her children play organized sports and learn how to play golf. Mom was a magician at making meals stretch for her large family. Among her other gifts, God gave her hands which allowed her to bring peace and quiet to any crying baby. We all loved this lassie, a bonnie bonnie lassie. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Orville; brothers, John, Archie, James and William and grandson, Jamie Chamier. She is survived by her children, Janet (Brian) Cuthbert, Orville (Kathy), Michael (Brenda), Bernard, Susan Ann(Ray) Leach, Patricia (Craig) Chamier, Timothy (Carol); 27 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank those at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living and Pleasant View Health Care Center, who showed their love for Janet in their respect and care of her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW., Barberton. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a memory ornsend a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)