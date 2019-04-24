Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bodner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Beverly Bodner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Beverly Bodner Obituary
Janet Beverly Bodner

Janet Beverly Bodner passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019.

Janet worked over 30 years at Rolling Acres JC Penney and made numerous friends.

She was preceded by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charlie and their dog PeeWee. She is survived by her brother Hugh (Eileen) Stranathan; her children, Sharon Erwin, Charles, Diana (Jim) Klein, Nancy, Timothy and Michael (Anna); grandchildren, Kristopher (Brandi), Ryan, Megan (Kenny), Daniel, Lauren and Rachel, and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Annie.

Funeral service will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ken Kesler officiating, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and an hour prior to the service on Friday. Donations, if desired, may be made to the . For a full obituary with memories and pictures and to leave condolences go to Prenticefuneralhome.com or to their Facebook page.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now