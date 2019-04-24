Janet Beverly Bodner



Janet Beverly Bodner passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019.



Janet worked over 30 years at Rolling Acres JC Penney and made numerous friends.



She was preceded by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charlie and their dog PeeWee. She is survived by her brother Hugh (Eileen) Stranathan; her children, Sharon Erwin, Charles, Diana (Jim) Klein, Nancy, Timothy and Michael (Anna); grandchildren, Kristopher (Brandi), Ryan, Megan (Kenny), Daniel, Lauren and Rachel, and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Annie.



Funeral service will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ken Kesler officiating, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and an hour prior to the service on Friday. Donations, if desired, may be made to the . For a full obituary with memories and pictures and to leave condolences go to Prenticefuneralhome.com or to their Facebook page.