Janet was born in Akron, Ohio on August 10, 1934 and died December 23, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. Her remains have been cremated and she will be interred in a plot with her parents on April 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Bath Center Cemetery at 1241 N. Cleveland Massillon Road at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Macaroni Grill at 41 Springside Drive, Akron, OH 44313.



Janet's parents were Louis Nels Olson and Mary Virginia Rous Olson. She grew up in Bath, Ohio and graduated from Revere High School in 1952. She remained in touch with several of her classmates for her lifetime. She graduated with a degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1956. She was a Medical Technologist and worked most of her career in the Bacteriology Lab at Akron City Hospital.



Janet's passions were European travel and gardening. She went on many trips with several different friends and was always happy to tell you about her latest trip and show you pictures. She was a master gardener and loved to work in her beautiful yard.



She spent many years volunteering at the Hower House in Akron. She was a member of the DAR of Akron.



Janet leaves behind a daughter, Emily Wood Miller (David) of Arlington, Texas and a son Thomas Wood (Michael Wooley) of Chicago; grand daughters, Whitney Bagley and Mallory Mefford (Jonathan) live in Texas. Her brother Byron Olson (Patti) lives in Akron.