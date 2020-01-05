Home

Janet Darlene Pickett


1950 - 2020
Janet Darlene Pickett Obituary
Janet Darlene Pickett, 69, passed away Jan 3, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. She was born July 28, 1950 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Stow High School in 1968. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ann Pickett; brother, Robert Pickett, and son, Kenneth Allen Bennett. Janet is survived by her sister, Kathleen Smith; children, Melissa- Elita One, Stephanie Bennett (Cecil Collins), Michael (Kristy) Bennett, and Gina Mitchell; grandchildren, Matthew, Kayla, Ashley, Tricia, Dustin, and Malachi; great grandchild, Liam; and best friend, Kathy Pickett. Per her wishes cremation has already taken place at Adams Mason Funeral Home. No formal services have been planned, a memorial will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
