Janet E. Moody

Janet E. Moody Obituary
) Janet E. Moody, 71, went into the open arms of Christ Jesus on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Jeanette (Hope) Dalessio and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple and Eastern Star Ella and Delta Lodge for many years. She greatly enjoyed ceramics, painting, teaching, reading her Bible and she loved meeting people, including famous pastors. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by brother, Frank Dalessio, Jr.; sister, Lizette McGregor. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 45 years, Dwight; her daughter, Jeanette "Holly" (Jayson) Koelzer; uncle, Albert Hope; brother in-law, Harlan McGregor; nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Janet's name to the Canton Baptist Temple.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
