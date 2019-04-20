Janet F. Steele



Janet F. Steele, 85, of Akron, passed peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on April 18, 2019.



Janet was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Dillon Gohl; son-in-law, Alan Lowery; and many brothers and sisters.



She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Darlene Lowery, Cindy Shumski, and Fay (Matt) Gohl; sister, Gladys Nicolard; grandchildren and their families, Sarah (David), Ashley (Zach), Jessica, Kristy, Matthew II, Aaron (Linda), Amanda (Efrain), and Joshua (Ashley); special niece, Pam Nicolard; and special friends, Gogo, Ron, Carol, Ray and Shirley; and other family members and friends.



There will be an open house Celebration of Janet's Life on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. held at Janet's residence.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Janet's name to either an animal organization of your choice, or the Williams Syndrome Association at www.williams-syndrome.org in honor of her grandson, Jonah.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary