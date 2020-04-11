|
Jan Gaydos of New Franklin, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6th surrounded by her husband and four daughters after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 28, 1948, to John and Madolyn (Willson) Byrne in Cleveland, OH. She grew up in Cleveland and Lakewood and graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She enjoyed teaching first grade at St. Thomas More in Brooklyn, OH for four years. After many years raising four daughters, she returned to teaching at Manchester Middle School as the librarian and sixth grade reading and social studies teacher. She loved teaching but her real passion was spending time with her family. Together we enjoyed swimming in the backyard pool, campfires, summer trips to state park cabins, riding the waves at Holden Beach, and vacationing in Michigan. She was a big supporter of her girls' sporting events throughout the years. She loved her Bolender Road neighborhood friends, the old gang from Cleveland days, and MMS teacher pals. Jan and her best friend and husband, John (married 47 years) loved traveling and seeing new places like Utah and Arizona national parks, Florida, and Paris. Visiting Sally and the boys in South Carolina was always a highlight. At home, they cheered for Cleveland sports teams, did crossword puzzles, and watched the evening news together. She loved to attend local festivals/craft shows, outdoor concerts, and St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, hiking, camping, birding, biking, board games, and playing with grandkids and grandpets. Even on the rainiest of days, Jan could always spot a patch of blue sky. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara, with whom she shared many laughs. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Jennifer, Sally (Brent), Kathryn (Ken) and Elizabeth (Cory); grandchildren, Cody, Bradyn, Payson, Oliver, and Keegan; and other family members. Jan truly appreciated the compassionate care she received from the nursing staff at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis De Sales Parish, followed by a reception, at a later date. Details for the mass and reception will be posted at jan.gaydos.net In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Summit Metro Parks Foundation either online (https://www.summitmetroparks.org/ the-metro-parks-foundation.aspx) or by mailing a check to the foundation at 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, OH 44313; or please donate to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020