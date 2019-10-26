|
|
(Reed) Janet Elizabeth Grant (Reed), 64, born on December 26, 1954, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends when the Lord took her home. Janet graduated from Springfield High School, Class of '73. She attended Akron University, was an avid florist and an OTR truck driver with over 1 million miles. She was a child of God, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was easy to talk to, had a big heart, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, James and Marcia Reed, she is survived by sons: Jason, Jake (Nichole), and Silas. Grandchildren: Jacob and Daniel. Brothers and sisters: Madeline, George (Judy), Marcia, Jim (Robin), Paul, Janie (Mark), and Peggy. Longtime friends, Cynthia Norris and Debbie (Bob) Hornbeck. A special thanks to the staff at Pebble Creek, Hanover House, and Crossroads Hospice along with the numerous doctors, nurses, and staff encountered during her care. Cremation has taken place, Join us for a memorial on November 2nd at 1 pm at Warehouse on the Canal, 239 N Canal St. N, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family at 726 Geiger Ave., Massillon, OH 44647.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 26, 2019