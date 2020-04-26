Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Janet Kime Wright Obituary
Our dearly beloved passed away from the complications of old age on April 20, 2020. A resident of Akron and Naples, Maine, Janet was the first wife of Richard B. Wright, and mother to his sons, Bruce and Robert. Trained in New York City and at the University of Miami, Janet performed for many years as first violin with her quartet and the Akron and Canton Symphony Orchestras. She became the longest-standing member of the Tuesday Musical Club. The Linus Project benefited from her enthusiasm for crafts. Her kindness, wit, and generosity will be greatly missed. A private graveside celebration of her life will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens or the Lakes Environmental Association. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
