) Janet, 88, passed away April 4, 2020. She was born in Miami, Florida but grew up in Xenia (Greene County) Ohio, where she met H. Edwin Bryson, whom she married in 1952. They moved to Tallmadge, Ohio in 1956 when Ed became manager of Mindale Farms. As was her personality, Janet became involved right away with community activities chairing the Hospitality Committee of the 1957 Tallmadge Sesquicentennial. She and Ed and subsequently their four children, joined the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge and became active members on committees and accepted leadership roles. Throughout the years Janet also was very busy with the Tallmadge High School and Jr. High School PTA as a former president. She was very involved with agriculture and farm related organizations. She was secretary of the Summit County Fair Board and was also an avid 4H advisor. Janet was also a lifetime member of the Ohio Angus Association. She taught many girls to sew and also held adult sewing classes in her home for many years. She was not only busy working at home, but worked outside the home for the Summit County Extension Service (OSU), Summit County Elections Board and retired from Vision Care. Since 2017, she lived with and was lovingly cared for by her granddaughter, Brittney Gustavel and great-granddaughter, Dakota Taylor along with her daughter, Becky; son, Rich; granddaughter, Brooke and bonus daughter, Marily Bossar. In 2018, Robin Smilek, a wonderful family friend, joined this group to help with "Momma B's" care. There was nothing Janet would not do for family and friends. We have all learned how to "go the extra mile" as she always did. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, H. Edwin Bryson in 1982 and Russell Terrell, who she married in 1995, who was a former Xenia classmate until his death in 2017; parents, C.M. and Ruby Moody; sons-in-law, "Buff" Danny Taylor and Paul Gustavel. Janet is survived by her children, Rebecca (Bob Maurer) Gustavel of Tallmadge, Douglas (Rosa Murdick) Bryson of Green, Janet E. Taylor of Kentucky and Richard "Truck" (Katy) Bryson of Perrysville; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; step-son, Russell (Julie) Terrell II of Lakesville, MN; one step grandson; sister, Joan Hagler of Florida. To accommodate Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020