Janet Louise Kozar



Janet L. (Phillips) Kozar, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



She was born February 25, 1945, in Akron and was a lifelong resident of North Hill. She was a 1963 graduate of North High School and was employed at Matco Tools for 26 years. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, cooking at the holidays and vacations at the beach with her family. She valued her Christian faith and used it in her everyday life. She attended the Northwest Avenue Church of Christ. No matter where she went, or who she met, she always left a lasting impression with her generous heart and lively personality.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Holland Phillips and Margaret Cargill; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Kenny Hall. She is survived by daughters, Lori (David) Wilkie, Lynn Hendershot, Lisa (Aaron) Leonino; grandchildren, Carly, Joshua, Dominic, Caitlyn, Maria and Gianna; long-time companion, Richard Hemskey; her brothers, Roger and Robert (Mary Jane) Phillips; special niece, Sherry Badalucco and brother-in-law, Steve Kozar; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.



Janet was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother who shared a close bond with her daughters and grandchildren. She had a special relationship of over forty years with Richard, and shared many wonderful times with him. She could put a smile on anyone's face with her fun natured spirit and one of a kind personality. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main St., Akron, Pastor Vince Maltempi officiating.



Family and friends will be received Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.