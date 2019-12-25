Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
More Obituaries for Janet Sandmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise Sandmann


1932 - 2019
Janet Louise Sandmann Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Janet Louise Sandmann, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on December 19, 2019. Born December 13, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, Janet graduated from Buchtel High School in 1950, and worked as a secretary at Goodyear before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Bill, on September 23, 1954, and moving to Cuyahoga Falls to start her family. Janet loved God, Holy Mother Mary, the church and her family. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Mother of Sorrows ministry, and offered many years of volunteer service at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron. She enjoyed reading, spending time outdoors, tending to her yard, and solving her daily crossword puzzles. Janet was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was first, last and always a lady. A selfless caregiver to many. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William; son, John; son-in-law, Mark Banky, and great-grandson, Connor Scarlavai; parents, Homer and Helen Roelle; sister, Julia Baughman; brothers, John, Richard and Robert. She is survived by her daughters, MaryLynn (Mark) Rockwood of Cuyahoga Falls, Jeannette Adler of Indianapolis, IN, Patricia (Don) Dumford of Cuyahoga Falls, Laurie Banky of Waldorf, MD, Julie (David) Branch of Bath, Helen Zingraf of Fishers, IN, Catherine Sandmann of Cuyahoga Falls, Susie (Jim) Yanock of Akron, and Stephanie (Keith) Lowe of Silver Lake; sons, William "Wes" (Darlene) of Akron, and Michael (Lisa) of Stow; 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with two more arriving soon; and sister, Virginia Fendyan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, December 27th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, where friends may call 10 a.m. until Mass time. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Father McIntyre fund at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
