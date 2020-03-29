|
|
Janet Louise Woodford, 89, died March 23, 2020. Born on June 20, 1930 in Akron, she was a member of Harmony Springs Christian Church formerly High Street Christian Church of Akron. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and received her degree from The University of Akron (Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority). Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed listening to music, reading and watching old movies. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne G. Woodford; her parents, Clifford and Helen Lockenour; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Woodford; she will be sadly missed by her daughter, Carolyn (Charles) Culver III; sons, David and Richard (Margaret) Woodford; grandchildren, Carleigh, Colleen, Christine, Matthew, Sarah, Katherine, Lindsay; her dear sister, Joanne Grubbs; and many more family members and friends. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, private services for her immediate family will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Springs Church, P.O. Box 428, Uniontown, OH 44685. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020