) Janet Lynn Morgan (Parker), 74, of Barberton, passed away Thursday, February 7th surrounded by her family. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; brother, Dennis; and sister, Myrna. Janet loved shopping and flea marketing. She is survived by her son, Michael Morgan (DeAnna); sisters, Cheryl (Gary) Dheel and Barbara (Larry) Tennant; grandchildren, Hailey, Riley and Brody; as well as nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for family per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020