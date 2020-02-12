Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lynn Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lynn Morgan Obituary
) Janet Lynn Morgan (Parker), 74, of Barberton, passed away Thursday, February 7th surrounded by her family. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; brother, Dennis; and sister, Myrna. Janet loved shopping and flea marketing. She is survived by her son, Michael Morgan (DeAnna); sisters, Cheryl (Gary) Dheel and Barbara (Larry) Tennant; grandchildren, Hailey, Riley and Brody; as well as nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for family per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -