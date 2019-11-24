|
Dr. Janet M. Noble, 79, passed away peacefully November 16, 2019. She was born in Ontario, Canada to the late Cecil and Florence (Powers) Noble and grew up in Akron, Ohio. She lived in Kentucky while a professor at the University of Kentucky, Virginia while teaching at the University of Maryland and spent the last several years of her life in Fayetteville, AR where, among many other accomplishments, she was a professor at the University of Arkansas. Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Noble, and is survived by her sisters, Carol Miller and Kathleen Rayburn, along with many other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley for their wonderful care and attention to Janet in her final days. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., with Rev. Matthew Pfeiffer officiating. Friends may call at church from 12:30 - 1 p.m. To view the full obituary and to leave thoughts and condolences, please visit www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019