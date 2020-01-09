|
On January 6, 2020, God called His earthly angel home to heaven. Janet Marie Weigand, 55, passed away peacefully after a short, but courageous, battle with bone marrow cancer. Janet was born in Barberton, Ohio on January 20, 1964. She attended Our Lady of the Elms Grade School and graduated from Weaver High School. Janet worked for Summit DD in various capacities for over 25 years and retired in 2019 after the workshops closed. Her greatest joy was helping others less fortunate than herself. Janet began participating in the Easter Seals program after the workshops closed, volunteering her time at various local charities. She was a kind and giving person who enjoyed making latch hook wall hangings and beaded bracelets for others to enjoy. She also made stocking caps which she donated to a local charity so that people wouldn't be cold during the winter. Janet loved listening to all kinds of music and watching old Westerns and sitcoms from the 60's on TV. The Andy Griffith Show was her absolute favorite. She also enjoyed going on day trips with Destinations Ohio. Janet was preceded in death by her father, William and her brother, George. She is survived by her mother, Mary; sister, Sandy (Dan) Costill; brother, Pat; sisters-in-law, Kathleen and Carol and special long-time friend, Sandy Smith. Special thanks to Summa Hospice, the staff at Concordia at Sumner and Senior Helpers Vanessa, Stacy, Rayana and Kathy for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Janet in her final days. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204-6th St. N.W., Barberton, Fr. David Majikas celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Friday, January 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Summit County DD Board, 89 East Howe Road, Tallmadge, OH 442178-1099. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020