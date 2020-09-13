) Janet Mae Clark Fichter Galizio, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Altercare of Hartville. Janet was born May 27, 1936 in Akron, to Donald and Ruth Allison Clark. Janet attended Akron University and was elected "Campus Cutie" in 1954. She met and married George Fichter, and her dreams to become a mother were fulfilled. She dedicated her life to her daughters, Carolyn and Beth, while always reaching out to help anyone in need. Janet created a home that welcomed all friends, both young and old. That home was filled with flowers, joy, love, and good cookies. Life changes, and eventually Janet met and married her second husband Perry Galizio. He completed the family by bringing to it his special love and joy. During these wonderful years, she treasured the two son-in laws who entered the family. She then was blessed with four beautiful grandchildren she adored and who were the light of her life. The house on Horning Road was filled with laughter, music, and dancing for many years. The following years brought partners for each of her beloved grandchildren, followed by more blessings as great grandchildren began to arrive to join her big loving family. Janet loved to clean more than she loved to cook, although she could whip up a homemade piecrust or a turkey or a ham like nobody's business. She loved the many family parties, where she would sit quietly and take in all the happy family shenanigans happening around her. For a long period of her life she was very active at the United Methodist Church and later in life the United Church of Christ. Not one day ever went by where she didn't tell her family how much she loved them and how proud of them she was. That is Janet's family legacy. She leaves behind those who will miss her forever, but are eternally grateful for her love. They are her daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Bob Andrews, Carolyn and Kim Galizio; dear grandchildren, Chris and Elyse Galizio, Melissa Andrews and Brian Zupan, Benji and Tionna Galizio, and Laura Andrews and David Spano; her beloved great grandchildren, Lella, Emilia, and Mae Galizio, and Edwin and Florence Galizio. In addition, she leaves her sister, Jean Eisenhart; a sister-in-law, Lucille Spicer; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Ben and Carole Galizio; along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Perry Galizio and parents, Donald and Ruth Clark. Her daughters would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Hartville for the kind and loving care Jan received over the past 5 years. A special thanks to nurse Theresa for guiding the family through. There will be a private memorial service at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's name would be welcome at Kevin Coleman Center of Ravenna or Miller Community House of Kent, Ohio. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
