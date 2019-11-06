Home

Janet Mae Short, 71, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 9, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to Donald Stanley and Leona Ruth Hartman Fox. She is survived by her son, Keith Fox (Tammy); three stepchildren, Donna Stelmack (Ralph), Marty Short and Robert Short (Sherry); many grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Fox (Kathy) and Donnie Fox; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Brooks Short on October 17, 2019, they were married on June 15, 1973. Her brother, Robert Fox and sister, Barbara Trippett also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta, Ohio. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Short Cemetery in Spencer, WV. Visitation will be on Friday for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Janet's family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
