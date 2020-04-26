|
) Janet Marie (Madjerich) Hupp, 84, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 20, 1935 to the late Joseph and Helen (Reder) Madjerich. She attended Saint Mary's High School and spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, and later retired from Harry London Chocolates. Janet was a quiet, kind woman with a big heart. She truly loved her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to Janet's parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Madjerich; son-in-law, Timothy Tucker; and great-granddaughter, Iliana. She is survived by her children, Karen (Ronald) Orndorf, Joyce Rodgers, Gary (Mary Ann) Hupp, Laurie Tucker, Mark (Elizabeth) Hupp, and Christine (David Johnson) Haymond; sister, Mary Madjerich; brother, David (Rose) Madjerich; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. A celebration of Janet's life to be held at a later date when family and friends can once again come together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020