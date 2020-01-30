|
Janet Mitchley, age 96, passed away on January 27, 2020. Born in Indiana Co., Pa., she graduated from Plumville High School in Indiana, Pa. and lived in the Akron area for 74 years. Janet enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing Euchre, spending time with her family, and especially spoiling her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Lester and Olive Filler; and her brothers, Lester, Jimmy and Lloyd Filler, Janet is survived by her son, Franklin (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Austin (Kimmy) Mitchley, Olivia (Garrett) Hack, Jenifer Fuller, and David Broughton; great-grandchildren, Carter and Vivianna Mitchley; brother, Boyd (Helen) Filler; sister-in-law, Sharon Filler; and "adopted" daughter, Judi Broughton. Friends and family will be received Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020