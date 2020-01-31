|
Janet Mitchley, age 96, passed away on January 27, 2020. Friends and family will be received Friday (TODAY) from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 31, 2020