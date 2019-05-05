Janet Morris



Janet Morris, age 98, passed away May 2, 2019.



Janet was born to Charles and Wilma Flinn in Erie, Pa. on March 31, 1921, and resided in Lakemore, Ohio for the last 70 years.



She attended Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, then received her BA from Akron University and a Masters degree from Kent State.



Janet taught at Lakemore Elementary School for 30 years. She especially loved teaching children to read. After retirement she did volunteer work at the Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in Lakemore. She enjoyed reading, music, following the news and loved cats.



Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hearl. She is survived by her son, David Morris; daughter, Nancy Stinson Anderson (Richard); her grandchildren, Cynthia Montgomery (Len), Michelle Schaffer (Michael), and Krista Preda (Ovidiu); and five great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff of Clear Path Hospice and St. Luke Lutheran Community for their care and compassion.



In keeping with Janet's wishes, a private service was held on May 4th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.



(Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary