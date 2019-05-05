Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Morris


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Morris Obituary
Janet Morris

Janet Morris, age 98, passed away May 2, 2019.

Janet was born to Charles and Wilma Flinn in Erie, Pa. on March 31, 1921, and resided in Lakemore, Ohio for the last 70 years.

She attended Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, then received her BA from Akron University and a Masters degree from Kent State.

Janet taught at Lakemore Elementary School for 30 years. She especially loved teaching children to read. After retirement she did volunteer work at the Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in Lakemore. She enjoyed reading, music, following the news and loved cats.

Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hearl. She is survived by her son, David Morris; daughter, Nancy Stinson Anderson (Richard); her grandchildren, Cynthia Montgomery (Len), Michelle Schaffer (Michael), and Krista Preda (Ovidiu); and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clear Path Hospice and St. Luke Lutheran Community for their care and compassion.

In keeping with Janet's wishes, a private service was held on May 4th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.

(Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now