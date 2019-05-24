Janet Morrow



TAMPA, FLA. -- Janet Morrow, born on August 8, 1929 passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17th, 2019.



Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Morrow, Janet was a prominent member of the Kent, Ohio community where she attended the United Church of Christ and sang in their chorus.



Music, family, and faith were the most important things in Janet's life. She was 89 years of age and is survived by her children: Darlene Herman, Alison Butcher, Gordon Morrow, Jann VanHattum, and Lisa Morrow; as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled for June 8th, 10 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in the Chapel; 400 E. Main St. Kent, OH 44240. The Memorial Service will follow in the same location at 11 a.m. with Pastor Amy C. Gopp officiating. Please stay for a remembrance hour proceeding the service.



Acknowledgments of sympathy can be sent to Darlene Herman at 3504 Meteor Place Valrico, FL 33594. In lieu of flowers please make a donation online to The Akron Symphony Chorus or The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, in her name.