|
|
Janet P. Owen (Page) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Janet P. Owen, 90, was called to her heavenly home September 21, 2019, to join her husband of 61 years, Robert, and other family and friends. Janet was born in Parkersburg, WV, but spent most of her life living in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a loving mother to her four children and a supportive spouse. Janet was a member of First United Methodist Church for 77 years. An avid gardener, she enjoyed the roses that lined her home while keeping any leaves, bark and weeds out of her yard. She enjoyed time with friends and family playing cards and golfing, often at the family vacation home in Treasure Lake, PA. Janet shared a love for antiques with her husband and they spent vacations visiting antique stores to discover old treasures. This led to their interest in renovating antique chairs, and Janet developed a talent for caning that resulted in the transformation of many worn seats into beautiful chairs. She shared her love by gifting her chairs to friends and family. She is survived by her children, Roger (Carla) of Doylestown, Bob of Norton, Lois Ann (William) of Kent and Fritz of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Kelly (Chris), Lori (Brian), Karli (Zach), Mark (Jackie), Brett, Samantha, Ben (Kayla) and Christen; her stepgrandchildren, Joshua (Ryan), Devon (Daniel); great grandchildren, Alexander, Owen, Chase, Anna, Weston, and Micah; her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Hudson Grande and Harbor Light Hospice for the excellent care shown Janet and the family. Friends may call 1 hour prior to a 10:30 AM funeral service on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Chapel, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019