Janet P. Owen (Page) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Janet P. Owen, 90, was called to her heavenly home September 21, 2019. Friends may call 1 hour prior to a 10:30 AM funeral service on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Chapel, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church. To view full obituary, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019