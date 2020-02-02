|
Janet Carmen Pidcoe was so loved by family that when she passed on Jan 10th, 2020 her two brothers, older brother Robert Pidcoe and younger brother Paul Pidcoe wanted her to return to the family cemetery in Canton, Pa. Janet was too well organized and had pre-planned and pre-paid for her final resting place to be with her mother at Crown Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio. Ms. Pidcoe was born to Blanche E. Kuchenbrod Pidcoe and Robert Irvin Pidcoe, Nov 23, 1925 in Wehrum, Pa. She was the second oldest of seven children. Both brothers are still alive, she was preceded in death by her younger sisters, Gaynelle Pidcoe, Ohio, Gladys Boggs-Pidcoe, Pa, Maida Chaney (Robert), Ohio, Linda Shears, Ohio. She has many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews all around the United States who loved visiting her. After graduating from Canton High School in Canton, Pa., Janet moved to Akron, Ohio to live with an aunt and uncle. She found work as a book keeper with United Rubber Cork, Linoleum and Plastic Workers of America and was there until retirement. She had a love of new cars, crafts, books and travel. She quickly became a devoted Cleveland Indians fan and was in the stands celebrating when the Indians won the 1948 World Series. Ms. Pidcoe's love for reading led to keeping a summary of all the books she read. She traveled around the world with her sister, Gaynelle, and cousins always picking up additional books and trinkets from the local areas. To support her travels, Janet sold Avon starting in the late 1960's and was a top seller for decades. She was a lifelong member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church also known as Grace United Methodist Church when she joined it back in 1943. There she was active in Sunday school, women's prayer club, the free lunch program, teaching the Bible, being an attendant in the nursery and even a treasurer for the Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020