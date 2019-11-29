|
Janet R. Chalmers, 86, of Akron, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1933 to the late Joseph and Edna Bertoldi. Janet spent many years helping her family at their store and bar in Brady Lake. In her youth, she also had a stint as a female wrestler at the Akron Armory. She belonged to the Mogadore Moose and the Army/Navy Club. In her free time she loved to travel and take cruises. An animal lover, Janet cared for many pets over the years, including numerous dogs, cats, a monkey, and a wolf. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Chalmers Sr.; daughter, Kim Rae Chalmers; son, Robert L. Chalmers Jr.; sister, Karen Porter; and grandson, Nicholas Taylor. She will be dearly missed by her son, Donald (Suzanna) Taylor and their children, Tony, Chris, and Angel; daughter, Roberta (Mike) Confere and their children, Michelle, Melissa, and Michael; daughter-inlaw, Laura Chalmers; sister, Fran Boyle; special grandchildren, Heather (Kenneth) Crisp, Erica Chalmers, and Kimberly Chalmers; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Standing Rock Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019