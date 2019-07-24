|
|
Janet R. Nitzsche TOGETHER AGAIN
Janet R. Nitzsche, 84, died July 20, 2019.
Born in Akron, she was a homemaker and a 40 year member of Grace Cathedral.
Preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Nitzsche and step-daughter, Cindy Ward; she is survived by her son, Ralph F. (Elaine) Nitzsche; step-son, David A Ward; step-daughter, Michelle (Rick) Chaperlo; grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Ward and James Chaperlo.
Services will be held 1 p.m. THURSDAY at Grace Cathedral - Akron, 1055 Canton Rd., with Rev. Chris Machamer officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Contributions may be made to Grace Cathedral for Missions. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019