Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Cathedral
1055 Canton Rd
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Cathedral
1055 Canton Rd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Nitzsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet R. Nitzsche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet R. Nitzsche Obituary
Janet R. Nitzsche TOGETHER AGAIN

Janet R. Nitzsche, 84, died July 20, 2019.

Born in Akron, she was a homemaker and a 40 year member of Grace Cathedral.

Preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Nitzsche and step-daughter, Cindy Ward; she is survived by her son, Ralph F. (Elaine) Nitzsche; step-son, David A Ward; step-daughter, Michelle (Rick) Chaperlo; grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Ward and James Chaperlo.

Services will be held 1 p.m. THURSDAY at Grace Cathedral - Akron, 1055 Canton Rd., with Rev. Chris Machamer officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Contributions may be made to Grace Cathedral for Missions. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now