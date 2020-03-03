|
) Janet R. Wagner, age 84, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Akron, the daughter of the late Elmer John and Mary Elizabeth (nee Hughes) Bond. Janet was a homemaker and loved and took care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and her church, Gospel Crusaders in Akron. Survivors include children, Elizabeth Everett and Ronald Wagner; her grandchildren, Richard Lucas, Janet (Jason) Carty, Rhonda Papp, Jessica Cannon, Jennifer Haskell, Chantel (Jon Farmer) Taylor, Miranda (Brent) Chatmon and Rachel (Nicholas) Blavos; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Her siblings also survive, Eleanor (Harvey) Paige, Nancy Klapp, William (Betty) Bond and Michael Bond. Other than her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Louis Wagner Sr. on May 3, 2016; her daughter, Catherine Taylor; son-in-law, Dennis "Duffy" Everett; grandson, Jonathan Lucas; her great-grandson, George Farmer; and her eight siblings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020