|
|
Janet Rhodes Together Again Janet Rhodes, 92, of Uniontown, OH, passed away September 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1927 in Carroltown, PA to the late Gilbert and Edna Diethrich. Janet was preceded in death by the "love of her life", Dave on August 5, 2008. She is survived by her children, Gary of Uniontown, Jerry (Linda, nee Burkhart) of Tallmadge, Kathleen Talcott (Bill) of Wadsworth and Philip (Linda, nee Frahlich) of Tallmadge; sister Judy Tempero (Bob) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Lacey Hanson (Steve), Megan Talcott (Alex Mosyjowski), Alexandria Rhodes, Brittany Lebo (David), Mitchel Rhodes, and Rebecca Wiley (Jeff); great grandchildren, Emily, Maddie, Grady, Abbie, Elijah, and Jeffrey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Our mother was the most kind, caring, compassionate, and loving person we were blessed to have in our lives. Her family was the center of her life. She loved to travel with her husband on camping trips across the U.S., even backpacking in her 50's. She loved to play card games, go out to eat, cook new recipes and had a legendary appetite, as did her father. She will be missed tremendously. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street, NW, Uniontown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. John Zapp presiding. The family has entrusted Janet's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019