Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2952 Edison St NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2952 Edison Street, NW
Uniontown, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Rhodes


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Rhodes Obituary
Janet Rhodes Together Again Janet Rhodes, 92, of Uniontown, OH, passed away September 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1927 in Carroltown, PA to the late Gilbert and Edna Diethrich. Janet was preceded in death by the "love of her life", Dave on August 5, 2008. She is survived by her children, Gary of Uniontown, Jerry (Linda, nee Burkhart) of Tallmadge, Kathleen Talcott (Bill) of Wadsworth and Philip (Linda, nee Frahlich) of Tallmadge; sister Judy Tempero (Bob) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Lacey Hanson (Steve), Megan Talcott (Alex Mosyjowski), Alexandria Rhodes, Brittany Lebo (David), Mitchel Rhodes, and Rebecca Wiley (Jeff); great grandchildren, Emily, Maddie, Grady, Abbie, Elijah, and Jeffrey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Our mother was the most kind, caring, compassionate, and loving person we were blessed to have in our lives. Her family was the center of her life. She loved to travel with her husband on camping trips across the U.S., even backpacking in her 50's. She loved to play card games, go out to eat, cook new recipes and had a legendary appetite, as did her father. She will be missed tremendously. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street, NW, Uniontown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. John Zapp presiding. The family has entrusted Janet's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.