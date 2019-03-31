Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Janet S. Busch, 67, died March 28, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she moved to Stow and graduated from Stow High School in 1969, later moving to Cuyahoga Falls, where she was a resident for over 44 years.

She retired from YRC-Roadway and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and garage sales. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Basil (Bruce) Busch and her daughter, Wendy Busch. She is survived by her son, Troy (Erin) Busch; sisters, Judith (David) Billman, and Barbara Meyer; and her two granddaughters, Dallas and Olivia Stull.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Private burial Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Veterans Foundation, 9841 Airport Blvd., Suite 418, Los Angeles, CA 90045, or to a . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
