Janet S. Tipton, 70, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Gardens of Western Reserve. She was born January 4, 1950, to Frank and Veronica (Sedlock) Belcich in Akron, graduated from St. Mary's High School, attended the University of Akron, and had a long career as a case manager for Summit County Department of Job & Family Services. As a mother, Janet loved unconditionally and gave of herself fully. She had an infectious laugh and a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room. Her care and empathy for others knew no bounds and she never met an animal, book, or garage sale she didn't like. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Veronica; sister, Sandy Frank, and mother-in-law, Lola Tipton. She is survived by her daughter, Bethany (Eric) Snyder; grandchildren, Lola, Ben, and Alice; beloved sister, Barb (Jim) Braccio; brother-in-law, Butch Frank; many adored nieces and nephews, and an unmatched collection of Beanie Babies (with tag protectors of course!). Throughout her life, Janet had the love and support of many treasured friends. Private services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to Paws & Prayers (www.pawsandprayers.org) where she was a dedicated volunteer




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
