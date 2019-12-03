Home

Janet Satava Swartzel

Janet Satava Swartzel Obituary
(Satava) Janet Swartzel passed away November 19, 2019 in Ft. Myers, Fla. after a losing battle with lung cancer. Janet was born on October 4, 1955 in Euclid, Ohio to Richard and Joann Satava. Jan graduated from Worthington High in Worthington, Ohio and later resided in Hudson, Ohio, and Roanoke Rapids, NC. After a failed marriage, Jan found her true love, Gary Jacoby and they moved to Canal Fulton, Ohio where she continued her education and received a masters degree in psychology from Akron University. After Gary retired, they purchased a condo in Ft. Myers, Fla. and enjoyed leaving the Ohio winter weather and sitting in the sun. Jan will be remembered for the beautiful quilts she made. Jan leaves behind two children, David Swartzel (Kelly), Jeffrey Swartzel (Gina); two grandsons, Carson and Ashton Swartzel and one granddaughter (Ellie Swartzel); her parents, Dick and Joann Satava; her sister, Nancy Jones, assorted cousins, nephews and aunts and the love of her life, Gary Jacoby. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled later. You will be deeply missed by all.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
