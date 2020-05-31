RITTMAN -- Janet Steele, age 83, of Rittman, went to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Hospital, following a brief illness. Janet was born on December 20, 1936, in Wadsworth, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Thelma (Lawrentz) Gwaltney, graduated from Rittman High School with the class of 1954, and then obtained her Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. She married Ronald Steele on March 31, 1957 in Rittman, and they have been happily married for the last 63 years. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Milton Presbyterian Church, 250 North St., Rittman, with Reverend Alex K. Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Rittman Cemetery. For full obituary and online register book, please visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.