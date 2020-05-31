Janet Steele
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RITTMAN -- Janet Steele, age 83, of Rittman, went to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Hospital, following a brief illness. Janet was born on December 20, 1936, in Wadsworth, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Thelma (Lawrentz) Gwaltney, graduated from Rittman High School with the class of 1954, and then obtained her Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. She married Ronald Steele on March 31, 1957 in Rittman, and they have been happily married for the last 63 years. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Milton Presbyterian Church, 250 North St., Rittman, with Reverend Alex K. Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Rittman Cemetery. For full obituary and online register book, please visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
Milton Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved