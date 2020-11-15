1/1
Janet Terrell
1934 - 2020
) THEN AND NOW Janet Terrell, age 86, of Akron passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Lester and Helen Bry Boyer. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Harvey Terrell, Jr., and her brother, Gary Boyer. She will be dearly missed by her children, Beverly (James) Richmond, Brenda (Joe) Perry, Sherry (Steve) Faicco and Harvey III; grandchildren, Michelle, David, Holly, Laurie and Harvey IV; great-grandchildren, Juliette, Vivienne, Noelle, Evan, Sage, Josephine, Evelynn, Charlotte and Theodore. Janet's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Merriman Assisted Living for their care and compassion in her final years. Per Janet's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Janet's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
